boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHOOY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HSBC cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15. boohoo group has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $102.85.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

