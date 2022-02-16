Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.00

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

BYPLF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

