BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Trading Down 0%

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.49 and last traded at $49.54. 5,981 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 3,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.71.

Get BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 7.35% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.