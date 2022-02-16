BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €73.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €71.29 ($81.01).

BNP opened at €63.53 ($72.19) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($78.60). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.86.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

