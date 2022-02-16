BMO Capital Markets Increases Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$36.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Russel Metals stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

