Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of BKEP stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.13. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 85.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

