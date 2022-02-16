BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Sells 15,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Intapp were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth $10,197,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth $416,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $4,200,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:INTA opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.
