BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Sells 10,120 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,988,000 after buying an additional 828,737 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $71.30 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

