BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,432 shares of company stock valued at $25,314,427 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Shares of PRU opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

