BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

CWAN opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $47,475.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 343,184 shares of company stock worth $5,988,477 over the last three months.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.