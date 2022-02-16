BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New $884,000 Investment in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,582,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,452,000. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($30.18).

Stevanato Group stock opened at €16.28 ($18.50) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group Spa has a 12-month low of €15.20 ($17.27) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($33.16). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

