BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after buying an additional 935,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.
MT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
