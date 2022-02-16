BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after buying an additional 935,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.