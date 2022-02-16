Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. 99 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMAQU. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000.

