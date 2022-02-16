Blank Wallet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.75 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.05 or 0.07013819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,668.89 or 1.00091895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00048059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

