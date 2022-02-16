BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Up 70.8% in January

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 490,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 205,350 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 584,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86,764 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,509. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

