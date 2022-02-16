BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.51

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 129342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 359.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 204,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 159,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 114,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 54,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

