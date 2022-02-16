BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lowered by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,253,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,748 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,566,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $781.57. 6,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,132. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $861.35 and its 200 day moving average is $891.95. The stock has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.