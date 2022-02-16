BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,108,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 897,223 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.61% of Ultrapar Participações worth $21,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 40.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.
Ultrapar Participações Company Profile
Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultrapar Participações (UGP)
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.