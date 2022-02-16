BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,108,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 897,223 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.61% of Ultrapar Participações worth $21,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 40.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UGP. Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

