Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.38-$2.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.593-$1.612 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.630-$2.720 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of BKI traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.44. 2,216,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,147. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $59.95 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Black Knight by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Black Knight by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

