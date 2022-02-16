Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $334.27 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.35 billion and approximately $4.57 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $334.27 or 0.00764424 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,728.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.00216619 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00022303 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,984,700 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

