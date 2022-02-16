Bitblocks (BBK) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $115,426.36 and $22.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,726.50 or 0.99995849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00026144 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00019701 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.51 or 0.00385364 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

