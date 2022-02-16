BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BCRX stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $18.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40.

Several research analysts have commented on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

