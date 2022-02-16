Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.02

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €35.02 ($39.80) and last traded at €35.48 ($40.32), with a volume of 255260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €34.16 ($38.82).

Separately, UBS Group set a €28.50 ($32.39) target price on Bilfinger in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.01. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.