BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $6.51.
About BGC Partners
BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.
