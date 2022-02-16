BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

