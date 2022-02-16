Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of -0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $169,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $725,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 12.2% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 29.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 405,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 70,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at $2,342,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

