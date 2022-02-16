Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 30,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 178,907 shares.The stock last traded at $14.36 and had previously closed at $13.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 73.45%.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $540.73 million and a PE ratio of 6.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.