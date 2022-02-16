Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 237,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDH. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in MDH Acquisition by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MDH Acquisition by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MDH Acquisition by 480.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 695,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 575,982 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDH opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79. MDH Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

