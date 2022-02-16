Beryl Capital Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Beryl Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,756 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,090,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after buying an additional 820,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 35,928.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 702,395 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the third quarter worth about $7,105,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the third quarter worth approximately $6,768,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the third quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IPOF opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

