Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of BLI opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $514.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,040,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after buying an additional 767,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 302,304 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

