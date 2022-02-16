Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of BLI opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $514.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,040,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after buying an additional 767,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 302,304 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.