Belinda J. Johnson Sells 20,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ABNB opened at $180.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.74. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $218.78.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.50.
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbnb (ABNB)
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.