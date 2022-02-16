Belinda J. Johnson Sells 20,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ABNB opened at $180.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.74. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $218.78.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 67.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,107 shares during the period. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.50.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.