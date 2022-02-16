Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 30.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 72,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.4% during the second quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $271.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.31.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

