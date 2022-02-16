Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.82 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

