Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 86,010 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $279.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

