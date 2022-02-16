Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 18,712 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 76.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $228.10 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

