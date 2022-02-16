Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,702 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,557,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,435,071,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.45.

INTU stock opened at $527.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $586.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.69. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

