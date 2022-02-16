Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $9.45 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 154.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,106 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

