Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 355.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Anthem by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Anthem by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Anthem by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,948,000 after buying an additional 380,915 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $449.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $472.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.51.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Stephens boosted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

