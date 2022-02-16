BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Short Interest Up 46.9% in January

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTAVF remained flat at $$0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. BATM Advanced Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and distribution of medical and telecommunication products. It operates through the Networking and Cyber; and Bio-Medical segments. The Networking and Cyber segment includes the research and development, production and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks and premises management systems.

