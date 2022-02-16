Basid Coin Price Reaches $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and $938,859.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00038239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00105795 BTC.

About Basid Coin

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,336,186 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

