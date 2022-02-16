Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.0 days.

Shares of Barry Callebaut stock opened at $2,194.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,347.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,404.21. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $2,194.25 and a 12 month high of $2,600.00.

BYCBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Barry Callebaut from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

