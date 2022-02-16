Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given a C$23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABX. National Bankshares raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.61.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

TSE ABX opened at C$26.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.35. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$22.30 and a 12-month high of C$30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The firm has a market cap of C$46.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill bought 60,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,557,467.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.