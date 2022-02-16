Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOLD stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James reduced their price target on Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 241,797 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 109,518 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 69,525 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,489 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.