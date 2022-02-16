Barnes Group Inc. (B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 10th

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.

Barnes Group has raised its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years. Barnes Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of B opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 47,862 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on B. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

