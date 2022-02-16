Barclays PLC Increases Stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 334.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ONE Group Hospitality were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 224,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 48,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $418.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 2.55.

In other news, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

