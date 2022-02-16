Barclays PLC Has $111,000 Stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,278 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Athenex were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Athenex by 3,999.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,365 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Athenex by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,660,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 636,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Athenex by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,735,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,118,000 after purchasing an additional 486,519 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 127,441 shares during the period. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Athenex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $93.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

