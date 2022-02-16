Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,112,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 59,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

PRTK opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $61,804.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $67,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,433 shares of company stock worth $552,668. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

