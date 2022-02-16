Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 79,694 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 475,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.16. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

