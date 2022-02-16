Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.11) to GBX 245 ($3.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.25) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a report on Monday, December 6th. BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.
BCS opened at $10.87 on Monday. Barclays has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barclays (BCS)
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.