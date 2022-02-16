Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.11) to GBX 245 ($3.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.25) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a report on Monday, December 6th. BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

BCS opened at $10.87 on Monday. Barclays has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 6.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

