Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Bankinter from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

