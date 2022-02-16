Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE:BLX opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $622.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

